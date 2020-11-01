Wrexham's high-rise police station to be demolished
- Published
A former high-rise police station is set to be demolished in a controlled explosion, with crowds told to stay away.
The 10-storey 1970s block in Wrexham closed in 2019 with officers moving to a new base.
A supermarket and drive-through coffee shop is due to be built on the site.
The demolition is set to be streamed online as Wrexham council wants people to observe Wales' national lockdown, and avoid travel to cut Covid-19 cases.
An attempt to have the station listed as historic failed, and people also signed a petition seeking a better use of the building.
People have been advised to avoid the area, with road closures due to lift at about 09:30 GMT following the demolition.
Gavin Nicolas, from Total Demolition Services, said demolitions were usually popular with spectators but he urged people to "stay away from this particular one in order to control the spread of Covid and ensure everyone remains safe".
The demolition will be filmed for the Scrap Kings TV programme which will be shown next summer, the council said.
North Wales Police opened a new £1.9m police station in Wrexham Library and a £21.5m divisional base at Llay after leaving the former tower block.