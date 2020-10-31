Flood risk amid weekend of heavy rain and wind in Wales
Most of Wales will face a wet and windy weekend, prompting weather warnings from forecasters.
Up to 4in (10cm) of rain could fall over hills and mountains in north-western parts on Saturday.
The heavy rain is set to continue into Sunday, with yellow "be prepared" alerts from the Met Office.
A wind warning is in place for Saturday, as Storm Aiden blows in across the Irish Sea - with gusts hitting up to 70mph (113km/h).
It follows two days of downpours that led to flood road closures in Gwynedd, and a series of flood alerts being issued by Natural Resources Wales.
The Met Office yellow alert for rain on Saturday is in force until 21:00 GMT and covers all of Wales, except Flintshire and Wrexham.
It warns there will be about an inch of rain (2.5cm) across most parts, rising up to 2.4in (6cm) on higher ground, and up to 4in on hills and mountains of Snowdonia.
The wind alert runs from 06:00 until 21:00, with speeds expected to reach between 60 and 65mph (96 and 104km/h) in affected areas, but even higher in exposed coastal areas or high ground.
The warning covers Anglesey, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd, Pembrokeshire, Powys and Swansea.
On Sunday, the yellow rain warning is in place from 09:00 until midnight, and covers all of Wales, except Flintshire.
Again, north-west parts of Wales are expected to experience the heaviest rain.
Natural Resources Wales' duty tactical manger, Gary White, said flooding was possible "up and down" Wales.
"We're advising people to keep up to date with flood warnings issued in their areas," he said.
"Our emergency response workers will be at key sites checking defences are in good working order and making sure any drainage grids and screens are clear to reduce the risk to people and their homes."