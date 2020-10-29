Weather warning: Heavy rain set to hit most of Wales
Heavy rain is set to hit most of Wales with a weather warning in place for 20 counties until Sunday.
Mountains of north west Wales could see 3.9in (100mm) to 5.9in (150mm) of rain fall, according to the Met Office.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) warned coastal areas, Snowdonia and northern parts of Ceredigion could be hard hit, with "potential for large waves" due to wind gusts of up to 60mph (95km/h).
The yellow "be prepared" warning starts from 09:00 GMT.
There is also the possibility of localised flooding affecting roads.
With big swell forecast today and over the next few days we urge to #RespectTheWater if you live within walking distance of the coast. Avoid exposed coastal areas like cliffs, seawalls and piers.
Watch the conditions LIVE safely from home: https://t.co/yEbomj4Y6z pic.twitter.com/yJ3hZ4Ug44
"The predicted heavy rain is likely to cause flooding up and down the country over the next few days," said Gary White, NRW duty tactical manager.
Of Wales' 22 local authority areas, 20 are covered: Anglesey, Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.