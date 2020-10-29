Prince of Wales Bridge crash: Man arrested after collisions
A man has been arrested after five vehicles crashed in two collisions on the Prince of Wales Bridge linking England to south Wales.
Gwent Police said on Wednesday a transit van collided with a car on the westbound carriageway before a second collision on the eastbound carriageway involving two other vans and a car.
A 44-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, perverting the course of justice and drug driving.
He is currently in police custody.
The force said the white Ford transit van involved in the first collision failed to stop at the scene and was found on Thursday morning in Newport.
A 50-year-old man from Bristol, who had been driving one of the vans on the eastbound carriageway, was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with non-life-threatening injuries, it added.
Senior Investigating Officer, Sgt Leighton Healan thanked other road users for "their patience and co-operation" while the road was closed for almost six hours.
He appealed for witnesses who saw the manner in which the white Ford transit van was being driven prior to the incident.