Lost shipping container washes ashore in Vale of Glamorgan
A shipping container thought to have fallen from a cargo ship has washed up on the south Wales coast.
The empty 40ft-long (12m) cargo was found on Aberthaw beach in the Vale of Glamorgan.
It followed an alert from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) that 11 containers had been spotted floating in the sea off Land's End on Monday.
A container full of incontinence pads has also already washed ashore on a beach in Devon.
The MCA said two others were situated on the North Cornwall and North Devon coastline while seven were thought to have sunk.