Covid: School absence before lockdown prompts catch-up fears
There are fears some of Wales' poorest children could fall behind after 47,000 pupils missed school the week before a national lockdown.
Official figures show 85.1% of pupils attended class between 19-23 October before breaking up for half term.
The Education Policy Institute (EPI) warned action was needed to stop children living in the most deprived areas from falling behind.
The Welsh Government said it was working to support schools and pupils.
In the week leading up to the start of the firebreak lockdown on 23 October, 85.1% of children were physically in classrooms, with 47,033 pupils classed as absent, according to Welsh Government data.
It does not make it clear if they were off school due to illness, holiday, or due to having to self-isolate and were learning virtually from home.
The figure also does not include schools in Conwy, Pembrokeshire or Powys, where schools had already broken up for a two-week half term.
Denbighshire had the lowest attendance, with 76.8% of pupils in school, followed by Wrexham with 79%, while Ceredigion, which has a relatively low coronavirus case rate, had the highest with 91.8% present.
Economist Luke Sibieta, of the EPI, said evidence was emerging that many of the most disadvantaged children were missing out since schools reopened.
"There was a pre-existing attainment gap before Covid even came along and with differences in access to home learning during lockdown, pupils have been hit with a double blow, and they now have months to catch up on," he said.
A new study by the EPI suggests school attendance in Wales was lower than any other part of the UK following classrooms reopening after the summer break.
While it is hard to directly compare the data, due to different nations recording attendance in different ways, official figures suggest that before closing for October half term, attendance rates in other parts of the UK were higher.
In England and Scotland attendance was 89% and it was 93% in Northern Ireland.
Report author Luke Sibieta said that in Scotland, where schools began reopening in mid-August attendance rates had started high - at 94% - and remained at about 90% throughout the term.
Most schools in Wales closed ahead of lockdown in March with all pupils being told to stay at home, apart from those classed as vulnerable or whose parents were key workers.
After a two-week check-in period in June, schools reopened on 1 September following the summer break, but with a fortnight of flexibility, before all pupils were expected to be back by 14 September.
Parents were also told they would not be fined for not sending their children to school during the pandemic, while some classrooms and schools have had to close and pupils self-isolate after cases were confirmed in classes.
Mr Sibieta said the later opening date meant attendance rates took longer to pick up than elsewhere in the UK, peaking at 88% in mid-September, and had gradually dropped off ahead of half term.
He added that while the Welsh Government did not publish reasons for absence, the number of Covid-related absences was "likely to be highest" in Wales.
The report found areas with high levels of coronavirus had the lowest attendance, such as 81% in Merthyr Tydfil, while in areas with relatively few cases attendance remained high, with 94% in Monmouthshire.
Areas where cases have sharply risen in recent weeks, such as Cardiff and Rhondda Cynon Taf, still had high pupil attendance, while others with comparably low infection levels, such as Denbighshire had high numbers absent.
Mr Sibieta called for the Welsh Government to act to make sure pupils out of class due to coronavirus had adequate support and equipment so they did not fall behind.
He said: "Pupils absent from school will also be missing out on significant learning time, with big differences across pupils and areas."
He said that it would especially affect pupils facing GCSE and A-levels, and that systems needed to change to make sure that pupils were treated fairly.
"Coming on top of variable losses in learning time during lockdown, continuing Covid-related absences are going to make it incredibly hard to implement a fair exam process anything like that in a normal year."
The Association of School and College Leaders Cymru (ASCL), called for pupils and teachers to be given support to help pupils catch up.
Director Eithne Hughes said: "Schools worked flat out to fully reopen this term in very challenging circumstances, and continue to do so in order to manage Covid control measures, minimise the risk of transmission, and keep as many pupils in school as possible.
"Attendance rates differ between areas broadly in line with local infection rates, and it is essential that the Welsh government, local authorities and all agencies work closely with schools to target additional catch-up support where it is most needed."
Suzy Davies, Welsh Conservatives education spokeswoman, said more needed to be done to give parents the confidence to send children back to school.
"Earlier this year, UCL said that Welsh pupils were getting less online education than other parts of the UK," she said, adding that more needed to be done to help pupils from disadvantaged areas get access to virtual classes.
"Education is vitally important, and it is essential the Welsh Government does all it can to ensure as much education can continue as possible in these trying times."
The Welsh Government said: "We've seen attendance rise over the term, following the initial phased return.
"Schools in Wales have ensured a safe, secure and welcoming environment for pupils and staff.
"We recognise that the attendance rate for pupils from more disadvantaged backgrounds is slightly lower than their peers, and although this is also the case in normal times, we continue work with local authorities and schools to improve this."