Flood warning as heavy rain forecast in Wales
Heavy rain in Wales could lead to flooding and travel disruption, the Met Office has said.
The forecaster has brought forward a yellow weather warning to 09:00 GMT on Thursday to last until the weekend.
Most of north, mid and south Wales, fall under the Met Office's weather warning.
It said "periods of heavy rain" are expected, with the heaviest rainfall of up to 150 mm in north Wales.
Spokesman Oli Claydon said it would be "an unsettled autumnal week."
Meanwhile, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in Porthcawl has warned people to avoid exposed coastal areas in the coming days.
With big swell forecast today and over the next few days we urge to #RespectTheWater if you live within walking distance of the coast. Avoid exposed coastal areas like cliffs, seawalls and piers.— Porthcawl RNLI Lifeboat (@PorthcawlRNLI) October 28, 2020
Watch the conditions LIVE safely from home: