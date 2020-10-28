BBC News

Flood warning as heavy rain forecast in Wales

Published
image copyrightMet Office
image captionThe yellow weather warning covers most parts of Wales

Heavy rain in Wales could lead to flooding and travel disruption, the Met Office has said.

The forecaster has brought forward a yellow weather warning to 09:00 GMT on Thursday to last until the weekend.

Most of north, mid and south Wales, fall under the Met Office's weather warning.

It said "periods of heavy rain" are expected, with the heaviest rainfall of up to 150 mm in north Wales.

Spokesman Oli Claydon said it would be "an unsettled autumnal week."

Meanwhile, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in Porthcawl has warned people to avoid exposed coastal areas in the coming days.

