Tribute to 'exceptional' Wrexham Maelor Hospital nurse
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a nurse who died after being hit by a car outside the hospital where he worked.
Wilbert Llobrera, 46, had worked at Wrexham Maelor Hospital for almost nine years before his death on 23 October.
It happened just before 20:30 GMT.
Police said a 32-year-old man from the area had been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while uninsured, causing death while disqualified and driving while over the prescribed limit.
Colleagues of the theatre scrub nurse said they were "very deeply shocked and saddened to hear the tragic news".
In a statement, they added: "Wil was an exceptional theatre nurse, proactive for urology, very well-liked by all the team, and had excellent communication skills.
"We had a great future ahead of us, and his loss will be a loss to urology patients in Wrexham long term."