Covid-19: Worshippers sent home from church by police
- Published
Worshippers have been ordered to leave a church and go home by police.
South Wales Police officers arrived as 30 people prayed in Llanrumney, Cardiff, on Sunday afternoon.
They had been called to the New Hope Community Church after reports of a Covid-19 rules breach.
The pastor Rev Wade McLennan said he knew it was against regulations, but the gathering was "essential" for his congregation. "We were caring for the community," he said.
He added: "People who come are of varying ages and backgrounds, recovering addicts and alcoholics. We want to care for those people.
"If someone comes to the door, they have calculated the risk."
About 150 people attended three services on Sunday, with police arriving as 30 worshipped during the last of these.
Mr McLennan described flashing lights outside and knocks at the door, which he opened to find officers and a riot van.
"Children were asking 'why would police come in and stop us?' It was quite dramatic," Mr McLennan added.
He said he hoped the rules would be changed, to recognise worshipping as essential to the wellbeing of congregations.
While he admitted he knew he was breaking current regulations, he said other churches around Wales were doing the same.
Worshipper June Russell, 81, said she was "very angry", adding: "I went home, I sat in my one-bedroom flat crying. I was up all night, I couldn't sleep.
"This place is very important to me. You shut this down, I've got nothing and there are others that are lonely that come here. They have got nothing."
She called on the government to reconsider, saying she felt safe at the venue.
'Lucky ones'
"They can shut down as many places they want and it will be OK for a couple of weeks and they will have lockdown again and again and again," she added.
"Things are going to get worse, they're not going to get better.
"Let nature take its course, if people want to live in fear with that.
"I'm the eldest here, I thank the Lord I'm still here. I'm one of the lucky ones."
The officers allowed five minutes of prayers outside the venue before ordering people home.
They did not issue any fixed penalty notices to worshippers, but urged people to comply with the regulations.
"We know civil restrictions are frustrating and disheartening for people, but by following them we can all play a part in protecting our communities and the National Health Service," a spokesperson said