Emiliano Sala: David Henderson appears in court on flight charges
A man has appeared in court charged with offences related to a plane crash which killed footballer Emiliano Sala.
The plane carrying 28-year-old Sala and pilot David Ibbotson crashed into the English Channel in January 2019.
David Henderson, 66, of the East Riding of Yorkshire, appeared via video link at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.
Mr Henderson denies endangering the safety of an aircraft and attempting to discharge a passenger without valid permission or authorisation.
He was granted bail and will go on trial in October 2021.