Man rescued after Aberllefenni quarry fall
- Published
A man has been rescued after falling into a quarry.
Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team said it was called to assist the Welsh Ambulance Service after the 34-year-old slipped in wet conditions at Aberllefenni in Gwynedd on Saturday.
The man had dislocated his shoulder and was in "a great deal of pain" and unable to move, it said.
He was given pain relief before being put on a stretcher and lowered down the quarry incline.
The man was then taken to hospital for further treatment.