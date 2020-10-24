Wrexham Maelor Hospital: Man charged after nurse's death
- Published
A man has been charged with causing the death of a nurse who was hit by a car outside the hospital where he worked.
The 46-year-old staff nurse was struck outside Wrexham Maelor Hospital just before 20:30 BST on Thursday.
Police said a 32-year-old man from the area has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while uninsured, causing death while disqualified and driving while over the prescribed limit.
He will appear in court on Saturday.
On Friday, Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board's acting chief executive Gill Harris said: "We have tragically lost a valued and long-standing member of our team in Wrexham and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with their family today.
"This is also a difficult time for their colleagues and friends and we will make sure they have all the support they need."
North Wales Police has appealed for anyone who witnessed a crash involving a black Vauxhall Astra to get in contact.
The force said the circumstances of the incident had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.