'No confidence' in Bangor University bosses over job cut plans
Bangor University staff have passed a motion of no confidence in their bosses over plans to cut 200 staff.
The university's management said it needs to save £13m after Covid's impact on international student recruitment.
Its current plans mean 120 support staff and 80 academic jobs are at risk, but Bangor's University and College Union has proposed a temporary pay cut on a sliding scale over two years.
Prof Doris Merkl-Davies, Bangor UCU committee member and Bangor Business School UCU representative, said members were ready to fight for their colleagues' jobs.
"Staff morale is incredibly low. Even staff in schools with no redundancies, such as the Business School, feel that this is just a temporary reprieve," she said.
"'Nobody is safe,' they say. 'Next year it may be us.' This feeling has engendered a strong sense of solidarity."
'Collective sacrifice'
The union is proposing that those at the bottom end of the pay scale (earning £20,130) would take the smallest cut of 0.5%.
Meanwhile, top earners (managers earning over £114,000) would take the greatest cut (15%). This proposal alone could save between £5m and £5.4m, according to the union.
Members say they would accept this "collective sacrifice" in exchange for a pause in the current restructuring process, and a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies for the duration of the two-year period of the proposed pay cut.