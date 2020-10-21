Penally: Two banned after 'disturbance' at asylum centre
- Published
Two men have been banned from entering Pembrokeshire while investigations take place into a disturbance at a military training camp where asylum seekers are being housed.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it was called to the Penally Asylum Accommodation centre at 13:45 BST on Tuesday.
A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray, and a 25-year-old man was held on suspicion of assault.
Both have been bailed on condition they avoid the area, the force said.
Meanwhile, a Home Office spokesman said: "The government takes the wellbeing of asylum seekers and the communities in which they live extremely seriously.
"We are aware of an incident at the Penally site but it would be inappropriate to comment further while investigations are ongoing."