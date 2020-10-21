Caerphilly murder probe: Adell Cowan 'much loved and bubbly'
- Published
The family of a woman who was found dead at a house in Caerphilly has described her as a "much-loved" and "bubbly" person.
Adell Cowan, 43, was found at the home on Doly-yr-Eos on Mornington Meadows estate at about 00:10 BST on Sunday.
A 42-year-old man from Caerphilly, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101.
"Adell was a much-loved sister, auntie, niece and friend to many. She was bubbly, sociable and well-known in the community," her family said in a tribute.
"She will be deeply missed by all who knew her."
Det Supt Nick Wilkie said: "We would very much like to thank the community for the support and information which has already been provided."