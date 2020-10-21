Gwynedd's Ysbyty Alltwen testing centre opens to public
- Published
A new drive-through testing centre has opened to the public to help people in parts of Gwynedd access Covid tests closer to home.
The centre at Ysbyty Alltwen in Porthmadog was previously only open to key workers and their families, including some care workers, teachers and patients before operations.
The service is now open to local people who believe they have Covid symptoms.
It is not a walk-in service and people will need to book for a test.
Teresa Owen, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board's executive director of public health, said the pilot project would "ensure residents in this area can access testing closer to where they live."
Dafydd Meurig, Gwynedd council's deputy leader said he hoped the centre would benefit people living in Dwyfor and Meirionnydd.
The testing service is for people who believe they have coronavirus symptoms, which includes a high temperature, a new continuous cough or a loss or change to their sense of smell or taste.