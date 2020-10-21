BBC News

Cardiff church collapse: Two in court on manslaughter charge

image captionThe building was being demolished when it collapsed

Two men have appeared in court charged with gross negligence manslaughter after a workman died when a former church in Cardiff collapsed.

Jeff Plevey, 55, died when Citadel Church in Splott collapsed in 2017.

Keith Young, 72, from Llandough, Vale of Glamorgan, and Stewart Swain, 53, from Whitchurch, Cardiff, were bailed to appear before Cardiff Crown Court on 18 November.

The Health and Safety Executive and South Wales Police brought the case.

Mr Young also faces a charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

image captionJeff Plevey's death was investigated by health and safety teams as well as police

Four other men appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court facing charges under the same act.

They are Mark Gulley, 58, from Penarth, Richard Dean, 59, from Abertillery, Philip Thomas, 55, from Thornhill, Cardiff, and Richard Lyons, 65, from Bristol.

Six companies, some of which are run by the men, are also charged under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Swain Scaffolding Ltd, South Wales Safety Consultancy Ltd, Amos Projects Ltd, Optima Scaffold Design Solutions Ltd and NJP Consultant Engineers Ltd are all charged.

All defendants were given unconditional bail.

