Arts bodies get millions to survive Covid pandemic
Arts organisations across Wales are getting a share of a £27.5m fund to help them survive the Covid pandemic.
The awards ranged in size from £3.4m to £1,700 and will provide both running cost support and money to make changes to venues to enable social distancing.
Those who benefit include large venues like St David's Hall in Cardiff and small groups like Burry Port Town Band.
The Arts Council of Wales (ACW) estimates the money could help protect at least 1,800 jobs.
The Welsh Government announced a £53m cultural recovery fund, of which £27.5 was earmarked for distribution by ACW.
Most of the money - £25.5m - was offered in revenue grants to support those facing urgent financial difficulties and to protect as many jobs in the sector as possible.
The remaining £2m was given for capital grants to make physical adaptations to buildings needed to adhere to social distancing regulations.
The support covers the period from October until March 2021.
The largest revenue award of £3.4m went to the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff Bay.
Other beneficiaries include:
- Aberystwyth Arts Centre - £599,448
- Burry Port Town Band - £12,880
- Chapter Arts Centre, Cardiff £558,993
- Cory Band, Treorchy - £19,855
- Disability Arts Cymru - £33,349
- Forget-me-Not Chorus, Cardiff - £22,500
- Galeri, Caernarfon - £934,424
- National Youth Arts Wales - £189,074
- Oriel Davies, Newtown - £61,935
- Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre, Newport - £126,770
- Ruthin Craft Centre - £32,689
- St David's Hall, Cardiff - £1,208,710
- Theatr Mwldan, Cardigan - £228,000
- Tŷ Pawb, Wrexham - £96,411
Nick Capaldi, ACW chief executive, said: "This funding provides urgent and vital support to the many arts organisations across Wales who are in financial peril.
"If we want vibrant and exciting arts to still be there for us to enjoy in a post-pandemic Wales, we need to take the action needed now, to protect those whose income has disappeared as the economic impact of the pandemic continues to bite."
Successful applicants had to sign up to a "cultural contract" encouraging them to reach more people, improve diversity in their make-up, provide new opportunities for freelancers and improved their environmental impact.