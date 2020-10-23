Children's home: Swansea objectors branded 'unsympathetic snobs'
People opposing a home for children being created have "fallen into the trap" of objecting before knowing the facts, a campaigner has said.
Swansea council gave permission for a house on Salem Road, Plasmarl, to be changed into accommodation for four eight to 18-year-olds.
Some opposed the move over County Lines drugs concerns, saying it could have a "catastrophic effect" on the area.
But Dan White asked if objectors were being "unsympathetic snobs".
Private firm True Focus Care made the successful application to change the use from a family home to accommodation for four youngsters, plus two support workers.
Planning officers gave a lawful development certificate to change the use of the six-bedroom house, that is on a lane off the road.
On applying, True Focus Care said the intention was for four children who could not be looked after by their parents to live as a household and to "undertake activities within the area and become part of the community".
The plan received 464 comments on the council's website, both against and in favour, while a leaflet was distributed locally against the plan. Meanwhile, 56 signatures were added to a petition.
This said the move could be "catastrophic" for the area, adding: "Children coming from other areas could bring the prospect of County Lines (drugs) to the children already living here, additionally, target the elderly."
It lists 12 concerns, including a risk to residents in a care home opposite, parking problems, little outside area for the new residents to play, noise making it difficult for people to work from home during the Covid-19 pandemic and concerns over house prices plummeting.
The petition also warned: "The area already has young children roaming freely whilst under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Huge influence to already traumatised, vulnerable children."
Mr White, a campaigner for disadvantaged people around the UK, was shown a photograph of the leaflet circulating on social media.
"We were the foster carers to a girl with behavioural issues and emotional trauma," he said.
"Her birth mother was the root of all her problems. She suffered a barrage of neglect.
"I wonder how she would feel to see this? That some people are hollowed out, unsympathetic snobs?"
He called the reaction "quite appalling", adding: "Whoever wrote it has fallen into the trap of not investigating who they are. No sympathy.
"Surely they deserve more investigation?"
The Community Foster Care organisation added: "It is so disappointing to see posts like this. No compassion, no understanding for children who are in care through no fault of their own.
"We believe in every child in care and that's what they need, someone to believe in them."
Landore councillor Mike White said it had been deemed a suitable proposal by planning officers.
However, if residents had any concerns going forward, he would support them and follow these up, he added.
The issue of children's residential homes opening in Swansea has been a point of discussion for more than a year.
Relatively cheap property prices in the county have attracted private providers to places like Swansea, a group of councillors was told at a meeting in May 2019.
'Complex landscape'
At the time, the city had 13 homes registered with Care Inspectorate Wales, and at least four more were due to open over the following 12 months, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said at the time.
The report before the councillor scrutiny panel said Swansea had more children's residential places than it needed while areas with higher property costs, such as Cardiff, had more limited provision.
"It is a complex landscape," said Julie Thomas, head of child and family services, at the time.
"These are all our vulnerable children."