Cardboard cut-out parents used at Cardiff wedding
A groom had cardboard cut-outs made of his fiancee's parents because coronavirus restrictions stopped them from travelling to the wedding.
Jordan Cuff married Bhavana Gupta at Cardiff's City Hall on Monday.
Her parents were due to travel from Italy but that would have meant quarantining for 14 days after travel rules were changed last week.
Instead, he had life-size cut-outs made to surprise her at the ceremony, and live-streamed the event.
"I think initially she was quite shocked and thought her parents had got there," Mr Cuff said.
He said he contacted a company in Cardiff which makes cut-outs, but it could not guarantee a quick turn-around and referred him to its supplier.
Ceremony streamed
He hid the cardboard parents in his flat from Saturday until the wedding day.
Ms Gupta's parents and family were still able to watch the wedding.
"We live-streamed the ceremony on YouTube so they and the extended family in India, as well as my family across the UK, could watch," Mr Cuff said.
The couple, who are both researchers at Cardiff University, are now on honeymoon in Cardiff Bay due to lockdown.