Co-op stabbing: Woman admits manslaughter by diminished responsibility
- Published
A woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility after an 88-year-old man was stabbed to death at a supermarket in south Wales.
John Rees was fatally injured at the Co-op, in Penygraig, Rhondda on 5 May.
Zara Anne Radcliffe appeared via video link for the hearing at Merthyr Crown Court from Rampton secure hospital.
She also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Lisa Way, 53, Gaynor Saurin, 65 and Andrew Price, 58.
'Profoundly mentally ill'
Prosecution barrister Michael Jones QC said that the crown accepted those pleas based on the "factual and psychiatric evidence".
He said the evidence showed she had been suffering from schizophrenia at the time of the incident and was "profoundly mentally ill and unwell".
The judge Mrs Justice Jefford said sentencing would take place on Wednesday.