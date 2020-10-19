Covid; Wales told to stay home in circuit-breaker lockdown
- Published
Related Topics
Wales will go into a national "firebreak" lockdown from Friday, 23 October until Monday, 9 November.
Everyone will be told to stay at home, while pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops will shut.
Primary schools will reopen after the half term break, but only Years Seven and Eight in secondary schools will return at that time.
Gatherings indoors and outdoors with people not in a single household will be banned.
Leisure businesses, community centres, libraries and recycling centres will shut. Places of worship will be closed for normal services, except for funerals and weddings.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said the "time-limited 'fire-break'" will be a "a short, sharp, shock to turn back the clock, slow down the virus and buy us more time".