Andrew Jones jailed for life for murdering wife's lover
- Published
A man who shot his wife's lover after luring him to a remote farm has been jailed for life for murder.
Andrew Jones, 53, of Bronwydd Road, Carmarthen, killed father-of-three Michael O'Leary on 27 January before burning his body.
Jones tried to make it look like Mr O'Leary, from Nantgaredig, had killed himself by using his phone to text family members.
He was jailed for at least 30 years at Swansea Crown Court on Monday.
Jones, who claimed the gun went off accidentally and he tried to cover up the killing, was found guilty of murder following a trail earlier this month.
Mr O'Leary's body has never been found, but his blood was found on a forklift truck at the farm and DNA analysis had shown a 10g piece of intestine also found at the farm came from Mr O'Leary.
Jones lured Mr O'Leary to Cincoed Farm, in Cwmffrwd, after finding out he was having an affair with his wife Rhiannon.
He used his wife's secret phone to text him, asking for a "cwtch" (cuddle).
But when he arrived at the farm, Jones shot him with a .22 Colt rifle.
Jones then took Mr O'Leary's car to a river and tried to make it look as if he killed himself, sending messages to his loved ones, before burning his body.
The two men had known each other for about 25 years, and had gone on holidays together over the years.
Jurors were told Mr O'Leary started having an affair with Jones's wife - who went to the same gym as him - in 2019.
Lady Justice Jefford QC also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the rifle used to kill Mr O'Leary.