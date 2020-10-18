Joshua Fletcher: Tributes to Newport crash teen
Tributes have been paid to a "talented, polite and friendly" 16-year-old boy who died in a crash while on his bike.
Newport ruby club Pill Harriers RFC said the teenager, named locally as Joshua Fletcher, "was loved by us all".
The crash happened on the A48 Southern Distributor Road in Newport on Friday and involved a Ford Focus.
The driver, a 28-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, Gwent Police said.
According to a fundraising page, Joshua was a keen rugby player who was on his way home from college, where he was studying to be a mechanic, when the crash happened.
It has so far attracted donations of more than £8,300 and said his death had "shattered" lives.
The rugby club said: "Our are thoughts are with the family."
