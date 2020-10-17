Cardiff murder investigation after 54-year-old man dies
A murder investigation is under way in Cardiff after the death of a 54-year-old man.
Emergency services were called to Cypress Crescent in St Mellons at about 20:00 BST on Friday - the man died at the scene.
South Wales Police said a woman was also taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
A 21-year-old man, who is known to the victims, was arrested on Newport Road shortly afterwards and is in custody.
Detectives said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation, but have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.