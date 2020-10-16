BBC News

Covid: Rhyl school closed as 450 pupils told to isolate

image copyrightGoogle
image captionChrist the Word school will be closed until November

A school has closed after a coronavirus outbreak saw more than 450 of its pupils asked to self-isolate.

Denbighshire council said Christ the Word Catholic School in Rhyl had been shut due to the number of Covid cases "associated with the school".

A total of 452 students have been asked to isolate, the authority added.

The school will provide virtual learning packs to its students from Monday and will reopen on 3 November after the half-term break.

Denbighshire is one of Wales' 15 counties under local lockdown restrictions.

Over the past seven days, 114 people in the county have tested positive for the virus, at a rate of 119.1 cases per 100,000, the 11th highest total in Wales.

