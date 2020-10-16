Cardiff church collapse: Further court summons over death
Six men and six companies have now been summonsed to court faced with charges relating to the death of a man who was killed when a Cardiff church collapsed.
Jeffrey Plevey died after the Citadel Church in Splott collapsed in 2017.
Last month, five men and five companies were ordered to attend court, with two facing manslaughter charges.
Richard Lyons, 65, from Bristol, and Optima Scaffolding Designs, now also face charges under the Health and Safety at Work Act.
Mr Lyons will appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on 21 October along with Keith Young, 72, from Llandough, Vale of Glamorgan, and Stewart Swain, 53, from Whitchurch, Cardiff, who both face gross negligence manslaughter charges.
Mr Young also faces the charge of failure to discharge a duty contrary to the Health and Safety at Work Act.
Mr Lyons, along with Mark Gulley, 58, from Penarth, Richard Dean, 58, from Abertillery, and Philip Thomas, 55, from Thornhill, Cardiff, all face charges under the Health and Safety at Work Act.
Six companies, Optima Scaffolding Designs LLP, Swain Scaffolding Limited, South Wales Safety Consultancy Limited, Amos Projects Limited, Strongs Partnership Limited, NJP Consultant Engineers Limited, also face charges under the Health and Safety at Work Act.
Mr Plevey, 55, from Radyr, Cardiff was working at the derelict church in July 2017 when the incident occurred.
The building was being demolished when it collapsed.
Two other people escaped from the building and were treated for minor injuries.
An evidence file was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service in January after a joint investigation between South Wales Police and the Health and Safety Executive.