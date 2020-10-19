Covid: Cardiff's Castle Street may reopen to traffic
- Published
A road which became an al fresco dining area during lockdown could be reopening to traffic.
Cardiff Council's plans for Castle Street would temporarily allow access to buses, taxis and emergency vehicles while a public consultation is held.
The street, which initially closed in July, could be ready to reopen by mid-November.
The proposals will also seek to keep the pop-up cycleway that was introduced when it closed.
The temporary measures may include extending a pavement alongside shops and bars opposite the castle to give a wider walkway for people to socially distance, whilst allowing two lanes for buses and taxis to travel east and/or west.
They could also allow for hospitality businesses to have more space outside their premises to trade.
Councillor Caro Wild said the closure of Castle Street has "divided opinions" with "strong arguments being made in favour and against the changes that have been implemented in recent months".
"Alongside a detailed modelling exercise on future traffic flows, we will undertake a comprehensive consultation exercise, involving city centre businesses, local residents, and citizens across Cardiff, to help determine the final plan for the street."