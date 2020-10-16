BBC News

Black History Month: Swansea anti-slavery campaigner to get blue plaque

Published
image copyrightUWTSD
image captionJessie Donaldson helped slaves to "seek freedom" in the northern United States

An "extraordinary" Swansea woman who fought slavery in the United States is to be honoured by her home city.

Jessie Donaldson operated an Ohio safe house in the 1850s, risking fines and prison by offering shelter to slaves as they tried to escape the southern states to the north of America.

A blue plaque is to be unveiled in her home city during October, the UK's Black History Month.

She was nominated for the honour by cultural historian Jen Wilson.

'Extraordinary life'

Prof Wilson, also from Swansea, has researched Mrs Donaldson's career over many years at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, and said she had an "extraordinary life of international politics on a grand scale".

"Her house on the banks of the Ohio river was the third of the Welsh safe houses for runaway slaves," she said.

"Throughout the American Civil War Jessie worked alongside her friends, enabling fugitives from the plantations across the river to seek freedom."

image copyrightUWTSD
image captionJen Wilson nominated Jessie Donaldson for the plaque

Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea council's cabinet member for investment, regeneration and tourism, said: "Jessie Donaldson was a great ambassador for Swansea.

"We're proud to recognise her achievements as a woman who stood for emancipation, education and freedom for all."

He said she had been one of the "notable characters that have shaped our understanding of the city's history".

