Sixty jobs to go at Llanelli baker over 'customer loss'
- Published
Sixty staff at a family bakery chain in south Wales will face redundancy, it has been announced.
Llanelli-based Jenkins Bakery, which employs 300 people across 26 sites, did not re-open four shops as part of a review of operations last month.
General manager Richard Mynott said there has been "substantial loss of customer footfall since re-opening".
It is the first time in the 99-year history of the family business that redundancies have been considered.
Mr Mynott said in a letter to employees that the decision "was not taken lightly" and was made only after considering all other alternatives.
"Due to a substantial loss of customer footfall since re-opening and a consequent drop in sales in the same period, the business must act now in order to ensure that it survives the current trading conditions," he said.
"It is envisaged that there will be in the region of 60 posts which will be lost across our remaining 26 individual establishments."
Mr Mynott added that the company will consult with staff about ways to avoid or reduce redundancies, and "mitigate the consequences" of job losses.
Jenkins Bakery was first founded in 1921 as the Unique Cafe in Llanelli's New Dock Road.