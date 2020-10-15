Talbot Green care home manager who stole from resident jailed
- Published
A care home manager who stole more than £2,000 from a vulnerable resident has been jailed.
Tracy Kolade, 53, from Abertillery, was the manager of Ty Heulog Independent Living in Talbot Green, Rhondda Cynon Taf, until the fraud was discovered at the end of 2018.
Diane Harris, 61, noticed money missing from her account after Kolade began keeping her bank card in a safe.
Kolade pleaded guilty to fraud and was jailed for 10 months.
Newport Crown Court heard Ms Harris had mild to moderate learning difficulties and could manage most aspects of her life but needed help with money and banking.
The jury heard Kolade would regularly visit Ms Harris' bank in Talbot Green to withdraw cash.
Thomas Stanway, prosecuting, said Ms Harris raised concerns about discrepancies in her bank statement on 28 November 2018.
He said the next day Kolade spoke to a colleague and said: "How can I get it back into her account?
"It's not me, it's someone else, I can't tell you who."
He said Ms Harris then found an envelope posted through her letterbox containing £440 and a note that read '"thank you".
The court heard £2,160 had gone from the account over an eight-month period through 12 separate transactions.
'Embarrassment and shame'
Kolade was arrested in Feb 2019 and initially pleaded not guilty but changed her plea before her trial.
Jeffrey Jones QC, defending Kolade, said: "Embarrassment and shame have lingered very long with the defendant over the last 23 months."
He said his client wanted to pay back the money "whatever happens".
In a statement read to the court from Ms Harris, she said: "I trusted Tracy to look after my money.
"Tracy and I were like friends before and it was nice that she took me shopping and on trips out."
Passing sentence, Judge Richard Twomlow said the reports he had read "show to me little evidence of real remorse".
"You abused her trust and friendship," he said.
Hafod, which owns Ty Heulog Independent Living, has been asked to comment.