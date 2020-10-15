Emiliano Sala: Man charged in connection with crash
- Published
A man has appeared in court in connection with the plane crash which killed footballer Emiliano Sala, a pre-inquest hearing was told.
The plane carrying 28-year-old Sala and pilot David Ibbotson from Nantes to Cardiff crashed into the English Channel in January 2019.
David Henderson, 60, pleaded not guilty at Cardiff Magistrates' Court.
The full inquest at Bournemouth Coroner's Court was adjourned until the trial in 2022.
The Piper Malibu N264DB disappeared from radar near the Channel Islands on 21 January.
It took rescuers two weeks to find the wreckage. Sala's body was recovered on 8 February after a private rescue team took over the search.
The body of Mr Ibbotson, from Crowle in Lincolnshire, has never been found.
Dorset Police has previously confirmed no charges would be brought by the police in the UK.
A final report by the Air Accident Investigation Branch concluded that the single-engine aircraft suffered an in-flight break-up while being flown too fast for its design.
It added that Mr Ibbotson was probably affected by carbon monoxide poisoning.
Investigators found a contributory factor in the crash was Mr Ibbotson having no training in night flying, and a lack of recent practice in relying only on cockpit instruments to control a plane.
They also found that he held a private pilot's licence that did not allow him to conduct flights for reward.