Covid: Theatre 'needs Arts Council funding to survive'
By Aled Scourfield
BBC News
- Published
A theatre boss has said financial support is "absolutely vital" if the venue is to survive after the pandemic.
Dilwyn Davies of Theatr Mwldan in Cardigan, Ceredigion, has applied for a six-figure sum from the Arts Council for Wales' Cultural Recovery Fund.
The theatre, which was established in 1987 and stages live performances and manages artists such as harpist Catrin Finch, has been closed since 17 March.
Eleven of its 26 staff will be made redundant this month.
All but one of those left have agreed to be employed on zero hour contracts.
Chief executive Mr Davies - the only member of staff who will stay on the payroll - said employees were "committed to supporting the company to survive".
The Arts Council for Wales is expected to announce which venues will benefit from its Cultural Recovery Fund on Monday.
Mr Davies said if the application was unsuccessful, the venue "will remain closed and all the staff that remain will be struggling - it's more likely we will lose them".
Theatr Mwldan attracts more than 100,000 visitors a year. About 80% of its £1.3m income is earned from ticket sales, facility hire and other activities, with the rest of its annual turnover coming from public funding, almost entirely from the Arts Council of Wales.
The venue provides a focal point for arts and culture across south Ceredigion, north Pembrokeshire and north west Carmarthenshire.
Ceredigion Member of the Senedd Elin Jones said losing the venue would be "far too great a loss to even contemplate".
She added: "To leave that area devoid of a theatrical and arts home would be a devastating blow at this point.
"We need to find a way of sustaining them. It's hugely important that places like Theatr Mwldan will be getting resources so they can plan for the next six months."