Cardiff man shot in attempted 'gangland-style hit'
A man was shot at close range with a sawn-off shotgun in a "gangland-style hit", a court has heard.
Taylor Patterson, 22, was also slashed in the neck with a machete outside a shop in Rumney, Cardiff, in April.
Keiron Hassan, 32, of Ely and Kamal Legall, 26, of Fairwater, are accused of attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a sawn-off shotgun without authority.
They both denied the charges at Newport Crown Court.
Mr Legall also denies failing to provide a key to protected information.
Prosecutor Christmas Rees described it as a "murderous attack" outside a Lifestyle Express store in Harris Avenue in broad daylight.
He said the defendants hid the shotgun in a children's playground in Cardiff Bay and used "cloned" number plates on a Nissan Pathfinder to hide its identity.
"It was professionally planned and executed in a gangland-style hit where the clear intention was to the kill the victim Taylor Patterson," he said.
"The attackers took advantage of the pandemic in that they wore masks to hide their identity.
"Two lethal weapons were used, a machete used to strike blows to the neck and a sawn-off shotgun fired at close point-blank range."
He said the fact it took place "in broad daylight" may have been to "send a message to others and to strike fear into a local community".
Mr Patterson had driven to the shop to buy two bottles of Lucozade, when he saw two men running towards him.
"He was struck with a machete and fell face down, it looked like the man was aiming to kill him. Patterson was screaming for help," Mr Rees said.
The other man shot Mr Patterson before driving off in his car, jurors were told.
'Life-saving surgery'
The victim was taken to the city's University Hospital of Wales, and treated for injuries, including a five-inch neck wound, and fractures to his left femur.
He underwent surgery for five hours, which included blood transfusions that saved his life, the court heard.
During a video interview with police, Mr Patterson said he recognised his attackers as Mr Hassan, with the machete, and Mr Legall with the shotgun, adding Mr Hassan had shouted at him: "Where's my watch?"
Mr Legall's DNA was linked to shotgun cartridges, fragments of blue latex gloves, the shotgun and pistol and Hassan's to the false number plates.
Following their arrest Mr Hassan and Mr Legall both denied their involvement.
They said they had been in the Nissan Pathfinder, following the shooting, after being approached by a man named "Paddy" who asked them if they wanted to buy the vehicle.
Both defendants said they agreed to test drive the car but later returned to an agreed spot and told Paddy they did not want to buy it
The trial continues.