Covid outbreak at Swansea's Morriston Hospital
A coronavirus outbreak has been declared at another hospital in Wales.
Swansea Bay health board said 10 patients and five staff had tested positive at Morriston Hospital in the past few days.
The health board said most cases were connected to cardiac services and announced a temporary suspension of routine cardiac surgery.
At the city's other hospital, Singleton, nine members of maternity staff had also tested positive.
They are self-isolating and no patients had tested positive, the health board said, adding wards and beds at Singleton Hospital were all open as normal.
It comes after an outbreak was declared at Newport's Royal Gwent Hospital on Monday.
Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board is also dealing with outbreaks at three of its hospitals - Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant, Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil and Bridgend's Princess of Wales Hospital.
Last Thursday, Betsi Cadwaladr health board said 24 patients were being treated as part of a Covid-19 outbreak at hospitals including Glan Clwyd in Denbighshire, Colwyn Bay and Llandudno.
Most had been receiving care for more than two weeks and were said to be recovering.
"The safety of our patients and staff is paramount and we are doing all we can to contain the spread of the virus while minimising the impact on our services," said Prof Richard Evans, Swansea Bay health board's executive medical director.
"We will continue to closely monitor and manage the situation."