Merthyr Tydfil care worker caught on camera groping dementia patient
- Published
Care home workers set up a secret camera to catch a colleague groping a woman patient, a court heard.
Colleagues of Peter Jones, 63, from Merthyr Tydfil, became suspicious as he often locked himself in the room with the 78-year-old dementia patient.
After a hearing at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court, Jones was jailed for five years and three months.
The ex semi-pro footballer admitted three counts of sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder.
The court heard how staff were horrified when they viewed the footage, covertly recorded with a GoPro camera, which showed Jones touching the woman and sighing.
Judge Jeremy Jenkins decided to clear the public gallery because the footage was described as too disturbing.
"You systematically abused an elderly and frail woman in the most cruel way," he said.
"You took advantage of her situation, she can't tell anyone what happened, only you know that."
Staff were suspicious of experienced carer Jones for two months before setting up the covert camera, on 14 June.
Staff praised
Police were called in after they gave the footage to managers at the home where Jones had worked for five years.
In sentencing, Judge Jenkins said there was planning, a gross breach of trust and while the carers that caught him were deserving of praise he was "deserving of nothing but contempt".
The victim's daughter broke down in tears as she praised the staff who helped bring Jones to justice.
She said: "Most carers are genuine - Peter is one of the few who aren't.
"He will have to live with his guilt, the knowledge of what he's done and the fact he was caught."
'Name is mud'
Jones was an official ambassador for Merthyr Town FC who play in the Southern League Premier Division South, the eighth tier of professional football.
The full-back played in the club's biggest game when they beat Italian Serie A team Atalanta in the European Cup in 1987.
Eugene Hickey, defending, said: "[Jones] has lost his good reputation - his name is now mud.
"His partner of 20 years is not standing by him and he has lost his profession - he will never work in the care industry again."
Jones was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.