Image copyright Eleanor Bentall (rspb-images.com) Image caption Hedgehogs need to find gaps in fences or hedges as they search for food and mates

"Hedgehog highways" could be included in all new council developments in Denbighshire, after members backed a colleague's call to help the creatures.

UK hedgehog numbers have fallen from 30 million in the 1950s to fewer than one million today, Paul Penlington said.

He called for tunnels to be inserted in solid walls and fences so hedgehogs do not find their paths blocked when they travel in search of food and mates.

"A relatively simple change can make a big difference," he said.

Mr Penlington had urged the council, which declared a climate emergency in July 2019, to show more of its eco-credentials by protecting the spiny mammals.

He suggested natural hedges are used as boundaries in new developments or where that is not possible for ground-level hedgehog tunnels to be inserted in walls or fences.

"A few authorities in England have created wildlife highways with similar ideas but I think we will be the first in Wales," he said.

"Solid boundaries are regularly being placed around gardens preventing hedgehogs from travelling in search of food and mates.

"As a council, a relatively simple change can make a big difference with our own building work."

Image copyright Tracy Pierce Image caption Tracy Pierce has helped save more than 500 hedgehogs in four years

Mr Penlington said he hoped the council's example would encourage private developers to do the same.

Tracy Pierce, who runs Hedgehog Help Prestatyn, welcomed his support.

"Hedgehog highways really are vital in helping our rapidly declining hedgehog populations," she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"They are an iconic mammal and this simple act will go a long way to make their fight to survive a lot easier."

Ms Pierce advised people who want to feed hedgehogs to put out wet or dry cat food with water, warning that treats like milk and mealworms could cause the animals harm.