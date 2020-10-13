Olivia's law call aims to cut young driving deaths

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Olivia Alkir had plans to study architectural engineering at university

Family and friends of a sixth form student killed in a crash caused by two racing drivers are calling for a change in the law for new motorists.

Olivia Alkir, 17, of Efenechtyd, Denbighshire, was a passenger in a car that crashed while the driver was racing another car in June last year.

Drivers Edward Bell, who passed his driving test a day earlier, and Thomas Quick were jailed for five years.

Denbighshire councillors are being urged to back a petition to Parliament.

It calls for new young drivers to have a black box recorder fitted to their vehicles for the first year, to monitor their journeys.

The petition also wants newly-qualified motorists to be limited to one passenger, who must be a qualified driver.

Olivia's Ysgol Brynhyfryd school friend Joe Hinchcliffe launched the petition that has been supported by Olivia's parents Mesut and Jo.

It has attracted 8,500 signatures so far and needs to reach 10,000 for the UK government to respond to the request. If it reached 100,000 by February, it would lead to a debate in Parliament.

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Thomas Quick, 18, was jailed alongside Edward Bell for causing death by dangerous driving

The motion asking for support has been put forward by Ruthin councillor Huw Hilditch Roberts, who is the relative of another teenager injured in the fatal crash.

"These changes should significantly decrease the amount of young road crash fatalities by encouraging safer driving," Mr Hilditch Roberts' motion says.

It is due to discussed at a full meeting of Denbighshire council on Tuesday.