Snowdon: Lloyd Scott reaches peak in diving suit
- Published
A fundraiser has completed a gruelling hike up Snowdon in a diving suit weighing 130lb (59kg) on the last leg of his Three Peaks challenge.
Lloyd Scott, 58, set off at 10:00 on Sunday and reached the peak at about 11:45 BST on Monday.
"If I had recced the peaks before I would have said it's not possible," he said.
He has so far raised more than £47,000 for the Lord's Taverners which supports disadvantaged and disabled children.
Mr Scott, from Theydon Bois, Essex, is no stranger to tough challenges having taken part in numerous charity events over 30 years, including completing the 2002 London Marathon in the deep-sea diving suit.
His pace meant he had to camp overnight with each ascent taking place over two days.
HE’S DONE IT!@LloydScottMBE had scaled the three highest peaks in the United Kingdom!— Lord's Taverners (@LordsTaverners) October 12, 2020
Donate: https://t.co/M9PLOU9dnB #SportingChances pic.twitter.com/fM3w3xA5cY
He has been consuming in excess of 5,000 calories each day, using high-energy drinks and food including pizza to keep his energy levels topped up.
But he has already lost about 1st (6kg) since starting the challenge in Scotland last weekend.
During the challenge the former professional goalkeeper and firefighter could only see a few feet in front of each step as his helmet prevented him from looking down, so he was guided by helpers.
Support team member Tom Warner paid tribute to his gritty determination.
"He's as a hard as nails mentally," he said.