Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Vaughan Gething said the next few days will be "very serious"

A second national lockdown could be introduced in Wales amid rising coronavirus cases, the health minister has suggested.

Vaughan Gething said the next few days would be "very serious" and could determine if the Welsh Government implements "national measures".

Seventeen areas of Wales are currently under local lockdown restrictions.

There were more than 100 cases per 100,000 people in Wales over the past week.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales, Mr Gething said: "We're having a think about the current picture where we have local restrictions across most parts of Wales and the picture of a rising tide generally.

"Some areas have developed a bit of control over coronavirus, we understand more from our test, trace protect system, but we're having to have an active debate about what the response needs to be.

"The next few days will be very serious and we may well have to make a different decision about the sort of approach we're taking and of course that involves the conversation between local measures or whether we should move to national measures.

"The local restrictions, they have worked to a degree in supressing coronavirus, that takes a lot of effort and commitment from a local community and we need to think about whether that's still the right approach or whether we do need to take a national approach."

Mr Gething added the public would need to support any further measures to prevent further spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, discussions are set to take place later to decide whether to extend restrictions in Bangor to other parts of Gwynedd.

Bangor went into lockdown on Saturday after a rise in coronavirus cases.

Bangor's restrictions affect eight wards in the city: Garth, Hirael, Menai, Deiniol, Marchog, Glyder, Hendre and Dewi.

The city had seen a significant cluster of coronavirus cases and the incident rate stands at about 400 cases per 100,000 people.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bangor was placed into local lockdown on Saturday

How many cases are there in Wales?

More than 3,300 cases have been reported by Public Health Wales over the past seven days, at a rate of 106.6 cases per 100,000 people.

All of Wales' 22 counties recorded a case rate of more than 20 per 100,000 people, which the first minister previously stated would put a local authority on a watchlist.

Five counties - Pembrokeshire, Monmouthshire, Anglesey, Ceredigion and Powys - have case rates less than 50 per 100,000, a figure which, if exceeded, Mark Drakeford said would trigger a local lockdown.

Only Pembrokeshire has a case rate of less than 40 per 100,000.

Could shielding return?

Thousands of people with underlying health conditions were asked to shield during the first lockdown, but Robert West, an emeritus professor of health psychology at University College London, who advises the Welsh Government on its response to the pandemic, said things were likely to be different for anyone asked to shield.

He said: "I think it probably could [be done differently this time] because we know more about the transmission of the virus.

"We know that, for example, very few transmissions occur outside so I think it's not that people would necessarily have to be locked away in their homes, but it would depend on the sort of geographic circumstances and the population density in the area and so on.

"But I think we probably could make it a bit easier for people than it was last time."

Mr Gething said: "Part of our challenge is we know a number of people suffered during shielding - they were lonely, they were isolated, there was a real impact on mental health. We have to balance all of those things."