Covid: Three due in court after Cardiff lockdown protest
Three people are due to appear in court after an anti-lockdown protest in Cardiff.
Crowds gathered outside the Senedd in Cardiff Bay on Sunday to protest against restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Under local lockdown rules, no-one is currently allowed to enter or leave Cardiff without a reasonable excuse, and mass gatherings are banned.
South Wales Police said two men and a woman had been reported for summons.
The three are accused of breaching rules by travelling into the city without reasonable excuse.
A number of speakers addressed spectators from the steps of the Welsh Parliament during the event, organised by the Stand Up X Anti Lockdown Movement.
South Wales Police said it had engaged with organisers and those attending the protest to remind them to stick to lockdown rules.
In a statement it said: "We are duty-bound to take into account all relevant legislation, and South Wales Police has strived to maintain a consistent policing style of engaging, explaining and encouraging, and enforcing as last resort where necessary, throughout this public health emergency.
"This approach was maintained throughout the event."
The force added: "It is unacceptable and extremely disappointing that people have flouted the rules by travelling into Cardiff and gathering in large numbers.
"Inquiries are continuing and further action against other individuals is anticipated once all evidence has been considered."