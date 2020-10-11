Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Gwent police said there would be an increased police presence following the disorder

A pub says "irresponsible" individuals have caused a "huge amount of anxiety", as police were called to reports of disorder.

Gwent Police said officers went to the High Street in Caerleon, Newport at 22:00 BST on Saturday.

The force said there were no injuries and no arrests were made, but it was investigating.

Ye Olde Bull Inn said due to the behaviour, it would become an over-21s venue on Fridays and Saturdays.

Ch Insp Rob Jenkins said: "We will take any necessary enforcement action against those responsible for any violence and disorder.

"An increased police presence will remain in the area and we will monitor this situation closely.

He added that the force was aware of social media videos circulating appearing to show the disorder.

A statement from Ye Olde Bull said: "To the individuals who last night behaved irresponsibly... we will not tolerate your abuse to our staff. The actions of your small group caused a huge amount of anxiety to others.

"Your actions are putting 30 jobs of local people at risk. But more so, your actions are putting lives at risk.

It added that "respect" in the hospitality industry was needed "more than ever".