Image caption Gwynedd council has asked for a local lockdown to cover the county, including Caernarfon

Gwynedd council is urging the Welsh Government to introduce a local lockdown there after a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The weekly case rate in Gwynedd is now 89 per 100,000 people. The rate for neighbouring Conwy - which is in local lockdown - stands at 80.

The 29 cases confirmed in Gwynedd on Friday is the highest number in a single day since start of the pandemic.

The incident management team has asked for a "health protection zone".

Chair Dafydd Williams said they were "continuing to monitor the rise in cases".

"After careful consideration, a recommendation to introduce a health protection zone for Gwynedd has been made to the Welsh Government who will make a final decision on the best way forward," he said.

"In the meantime, we would urge all Gwynedd residents to continue to follow the Covid-19 rules to keep our communities safe."