'Obsessed' dentist stalker found outside surgery

Image caption Thomas Baddeley is subject to an indefinite restraining order

A man who secretly stalked his dentist for years has been sent back to prison after being found outside his surgery.

Thomas Baddeley, 42, from Bristol, was sentenced in August after being found with a 'murder kit', near the home of his former dentist Ian Hutchinson.

On Friday, he pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order by going to Dr Hutchinson's surgery.

District Judge Martin Brown said his "obsession" was continuing and he would be sentenced on 23 October.

Baddeley was previously jailed for 16 months at Cardiff Crown Court after admitting stalking Dr Hutchinson without fear, alarm or distress, and two offences of possessing offensive weapons.

He had been arrested near Dr Hutchinson's home in November 2019, wearing a balaclava and carrying what was described in court as a "murder kit".

It contained items including a large knife, crossbow with bolts, bleach and a hammer, and his car seats were covered in plastic sheeting.

Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption A crossbow was among the weapons found in Thomas Baddeley's car in 2019

He was released from prison on licence after sentencing in August 2020, due to time served on remand.

In October 2020, a police officer saw Baddeley near Dr Hutchinson's surgery in Chepstow.

The officer, who was aware of the restraining order, noted Baddeley was riding a bike and had made efforts to disguise himself.

Huge impact

He was walking "in the general direction" of the surgery when he was arrested.

Steve Jones, defending, told the court there had been no contact with Dr Hutchinson and that the dentist had not seen Baddeley.

However, Judge Brown said the case had had a huge impact on Dr Hutchinson.

"This is a very unhealthy obsession because there has been no other explanation presented to the court," he said.

"The only reason you were in the Chepstow area was to continue your obsession."