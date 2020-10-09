Image caption Lowri Powell claimed she did not see Mr James because she was temporarily blinded by the sun

A woman who killed a 61-year-old cyclist in a crash has been given a suspended sentence.

Ceredigion councillor Paul James died after being hit by Lowri Powell, 44, from Penrhyncoch, and run over by a second car, driven by Christopher Jones, in Aberystwyth in April 2019.

Powell was convicted of causing death by careless driving, but Mr Jones, 40, from Devil's Bridge, was acquitted.

Powell was handed a a six-month sentence, suspended for two years.

She was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Powell denied the charge, claiming she did not see Mr James because she was temporarily blinded by the sun, but was found guilty following a trial.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Mr James's wife Jane said: "The whole family have been totally devastated by the loss of Paul.

"The hardest thing I've had to do was to break the news Paul had died to the children and family."

Image copyright Plaid Cymru Image caption Ceredigion county councillor Paul James died in April 2019

Virginia Hayton, defending Powell, said her client was "deeply sorry for her involvement in causing the death of Paul James", but knew nothing she could say would mitigate the loss.

She added that Powell felt "genuine remorse" and would have to live with this for the rest of her life.

Judge Geraint Walters said Powell had been driving at about 52mph (85km/h) on a narrow, steep road, and her speed was "unquestionably too fast, while the sun also added its own complications".

He added: "The consequences were tragic. Your carelessness extinguished the life of a 61-year-old man who loved life, and who was loved by his family and the community."

Mr James was training for a charity ride when he was knocked off his bike.

The bike ride went ahead in his memory and raised £35,000 for Bronglais and Morriston hospitals, where Mr James had been treated for a heart condition.