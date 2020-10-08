Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Travellers returning from Zakynthos to Wales will not have to quarantine from Saturday

Eight Greek islands have been added to Wales's list of countries where travellers are exempt from quarantine.

Paros, Antiparos, Lesvos, Santorini, Milos - including the island of Serifos - Tinos and Zakynthos have been added to the list.

It means people travelling from the islands to Wales from 04:00 BST on 10 October will be exempt from 14 days of quarantine.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said the list was being kept under review.

The decision followed a review of the latest assessments from the Joint Biosecurity Centre, according to the Welsh Government.