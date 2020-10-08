Baby seriously hurt after car hits pram near Wrexham Asda
- 8 October 2020
A baby has been seriously injured after a car hit a pram outside a supermarket.
The baby's mother was crossing the road outside the Asda store in Wrexham town centre when a vehicle "clipped" the pram.
A small white hatchback car is being sought after the incident at about 10:45 BST, which left the child with a "serious injury" police said.
Police are appealing to "speak to the driver at the earliest opportunity" and urged witnesses to contact them.