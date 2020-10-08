Man dies and woman injured in Haverfordwest car crash
A man has died and a woman was injured following a car crash.
The man was a passenger in a car that crashed with another vehicle on the A40, at the junction with Poyston Cross, Haverfordwest, on Tuesday.
Police said the "male passenger sustained fatal injuries" in the incident at about 12:20 BST and his next of kin has been informed.
The woman was taken to hospital for treatment. Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.