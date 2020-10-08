Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pubs in Wales currently have to stop serving alcohol at 22:00

The transmission of coronavirus in pubs and restaurants is a "ongoing concern", Public Health Wales has said.

Dr Giri Shankar, PHW's incident director for the Covid-19 outbreak, spoke out after it was announced new rules will see all pubs and restaurants across central Scotland closed.

They will be able to open in other parts of Scotland - but can only serve alcohol outdoors.

Dr Shankar said the issue in Wales was a "matter of risk assessment".

Currently pubs, cafes and restaurants in Wales have to stop serving alcohol at 22:00 every night.