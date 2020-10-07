Body found after search for missing Irish Ferries crew member
A body has been found after a crew member on a ferry crossing between Wales and Ireland went missing.
North Wales Police said a member of the public found a man's body on the shore near Ynys y Fydlyn on Anglesey at about 11:00 BST on Wednesday.
The alarm was raised at about 21:00 on Monday on the Irish Ferries crossing between Dublin and Holyhead.
The body has yet to be formally identified, but police said the man's family had been informed.
A large search operation for the crew member had been carried out but was abandoned on Tuesday.